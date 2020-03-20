Quantcast

Healthy Harbor Initiative reschedules Fishable Swimmable Summit amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2020

Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative will convene recreation, water quality and ecosystem health experts for a day of discussion and education during the inaugural Fishable Swimmable Summit Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Brown Advisory, 910 S. Bond St. in Baltimore. The event was rescheduled from May 6 because of concerns over the ...

