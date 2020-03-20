Quantcast

Hogan urges spring break returnees to self-quarantine

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 20, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan is asking all returning spring break travelers to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Hogan, in an update on the COVID-19 response released Friday afternoon, said the state now has 149 confirmed cases.Two new cases are children including an infant and the first teenager. None of the children under 18 are hospitalized. A ...

