H&S Bakery adding more than 50 jobs

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2020

Baltimore-based H&S Bakery announced Friday it is hiring more than 50 new employees as the company makes plans to increase production and distribution in response to the COVID-19 virus. The need for new employees comes as workers across Baltimore and nationally are finding themselves out of work with restaurants, shops and other businesses forced to shutter ...

