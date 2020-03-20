2nd Marylander dies of COVID-19

A second Marylander has died as a result of COVID-19.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the death Friday night in a statement.

The Baltimore County man, in his 60s, suffered from underlying medical conditions.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him,” said Hogan in his statement. “As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously. This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”

Maryland recorded its first COVID-19 related death earlier this week, a Prince George’s County man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.

The state has 149 confirmed cases as of Friday. Two new cases are children including an infant and the first teenager. None of the children under 18 are hospitalized.

COVID-19 is from a family of coronaviruses that include severe acute respiratory syndrome — SARS – and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The virus takes its name for the spikes that appear on the surface of its cells that resemble crowns.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people who catch the virus develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.