Quantcast

Police: Baltimore hospital patient fatally stabbed by teen

By: Associated Press March 20, 2020

A 15-year-old psychiatric patient at a Maryland hospital fatally stabbed a patient recovering from surgery in a room down the hall, Baltimore police told news outlets. The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center when the teenage patient escaped from his room, entered the room of the female patient and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo