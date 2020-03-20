Quantcast

Under Armour pledges up to $2M for COVID-19 relief

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2020

Baltimore-based Under Armour has pledged to donate up to $2 million for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, company officials announced Friday. The sports apparel maker is donating $1 million to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts as a result of current school closures and quarantines and up to $1 million by hosting a 30-day Healthy at Home fitness ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo