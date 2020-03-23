Quantcast

Attorneys turn to drone footage to wake up jurors, win cases

By: Louis Krauss March 23, 2020

In an effort to engage jurors – and to swing a trial’s outcome in their client’s favor -- some attorneys have been turning to drone photography and videography to enhance court presentations. While drone photography hasn’t been used extensively in court, its use is growing, according to Michael Miller, president of MGM Trial Services in Hunt ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo