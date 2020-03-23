Quantcast

CareFirst pledges $2M for COVID-19 relief

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced Monday it will contribute $2 million to community nonprofit organizations working to provide relief for communities’ health, social and economic needs that may arise during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This philanthropic contribution is part of CareFirst’s rapid response to urgently address the ongoing complexities people and communities continue to face as a ...

