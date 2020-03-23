Quantcast

Even ‘recession-proof’ Md. businesses not immune to COVID-19

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 23, 2020

Kelly Cullum said Monday she's glad pharmacies in Maryland remain open. The owner of Best Friends Fur Ever said she could use some melatonin supplements. The sleep-deprived Cullum and her staff are currently taking care of 49 dogs at the Cockeysville location and 19 at the Joppa store. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced most Maryland residents ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo