Quantcast

Parents sue Western Md. hospital over teenage son’s death

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 23, 2020

The parents of a 19-year-old who died of an aortic dissection are suing Garrett Regional Medical Center for allegedly failing to diagnose the condition when he visited the emergency room days before his death. Josiah A. Friend went to the emergency room at GRMC on July 24, 2017, with severe chest pain that had migrated to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo