Kimberly Johnson | Carroll County Public Schools

Kimberly Johnson, a school library media specialist for Carroll County Public Schools, was awarded the 2020 Joseph R. Bailer Award from McDaniel College.

The award, named for one of the college’s most highly respected career educators, is presented each year to a McDaniel College master’s degree recipient who has made a significant contribution to the field of education.

Johnson earned a master’s degree in school librarianship in 2012 and obtained administrator I certification in 2019 from McDaniel. She graduated from Messiah College with a bachelor’s degree in history and a certification in social studies education in 2005.

Johnson works at Westminster High School, where she serves as the faculty adviser for the Westminster High School’s Book Club. Johnson was named the Maryland School Librarian of the Year in 2017 and was a finalist for Carroll County Teacher of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

