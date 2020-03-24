Buckley cancels public schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has canceled his public schedule for the remainder of the week because of a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a statement, Buckley said he had informed the Annapolis City Council and city department heads that he would voluntarily restrict his personal movements. The decision was made after learning that he was possibly exposed to another person who is being tested for the COVID-19 virus, results of which might not be available for five days, according to the mayor’s statement.

The state has 349 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. There have been four deaths so far in the state.

COVID-19 is from a family of coronaviruses that include severe acute respiratory syndrome — SARS – and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The virus takes its name for the spikes that appear on the surface of its cells that resemble crowns.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people who catch the virus develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Buckley was notified of the potential exposure late Monday afternoon.

The mayor has no symptoms and has not been tested.

“I am working from home, continuing to do City business through telework and virtual meetings,” Buckley said.