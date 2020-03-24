Quantcast

Bill to hide non-convictions passes, partial expungement faces study

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 24, 2020

Under a bill now on the governor's desk, Maryland's public Case Search website would no longer display criminal charges that did not end with a conviction. The bill passed the Maryland General Assembly shortly before legislators adjourned last week. The bill also establishes a workgroup to study the issue of "partial expungement," which would eliminate records of ...

