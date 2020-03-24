Quantcast

LifeBridge Health tightens hospital visitor policy

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2020

Officials with LifeBridge Health announced Tuesday its visitor policy for four medical facilities will tighten in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, there will be no inpatient visitors at Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital and Grace Medical Center, with exceptions for one parent visitor for pediatric patients, one significant other for ...

