Quantcast

Maryland braces for flood of unemployment claims

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 24, 2020

Maryland is bracing for a sharp increase in unemployment claims from the COVID-19 pandemic likely to dwarf the Great Recession's flood of jobless and swamp the state's $1.3 billion unemployment insurance fund. The closure of non-essential businesses coupled with orders to reduce public gatherings and concerns about contracting the respiratory illness are already having an effect on some businesses. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo