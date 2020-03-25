Quantcast

4th Circuit puts 2 gang members’ convictions on hold, orders hearing

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 25, 2020

A divided federal appeals court Wednesday put on hold the murder and drug racketeering convictions of two Baltimore gang members, saying prosecutors must show at a hearing that “no reasonable possibility” exists that the verdict was unfairly influenced by a dismissed juror's stated concern that jury members were being photographed by the gang members’ associates. In ...

