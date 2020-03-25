George J. Nemphos | Nemphos Braue

George J. Nemphos, founding member of Nemphos Braue LLC, has been appointed to the Maryland Tech Council Board.

Nemphos brings to the board extensive experience in entity choice and formation, mergers and acquisitions, private placements of debt and equity, complex joint ventures, structural and day-to-day issues, as well as corporate governance and securities law compliance.

Prior to forming Nemphos Braue Law, he was the global chair of a corporate practice group for an AmLaw 100 international law firm.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.