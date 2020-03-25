Letitia F. Silas | Fisher Phillips

Letitia F. Silas was named a partner in the Bethesda office of Fisher Phillips, a national workplace law firm representing employers.

She also becomes the second partner to join the firm’s growing labor relations practice group over the past month alone. With her breadth of health care experience, she will also be a valuable asset to the firm’s dedicated COVID-19 Taskforce.

Silas joins Fisher Phillips from Howard University where she served as senior associate general counsel and director of labor relations. In this capacity, she was primary legal and executive official for labor relations for the Howard University enterprise which includes the historic private university, a Level 1 Trauma Center hospital, a commissioned police force, a major radio station, and a public television station.

Silas served as a trusted legal and strategic adviser to cabinet members, c-suite executives, departmental leaders and line managers on all labor relations matters.

She developed the organization’s comprehensive labor relations program and strategy, which restored managerial confidence, improved labor-management relations and significantly reduced labor grievances and labor-related litigation. Silas also oversaw the administration of the organization’s eight collective-bargaining agreements.

