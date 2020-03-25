Md. school closure extended, new quarantine guidelines unveiled

ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders returning from New York and surrounding area are being asked to self-quarantine under a new set of directives meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The new directive from Gov. Larry Hogan comes at the same time that state education officials announced they will continue a statewide closure of public schools for another four weeks — through April 24 — and warned that another extension is possible.

“The reality is this crisis is really just beginning here in our state and across the country,” said Hogan. “People are looking for certainty, but the truth is we simply just don’t know how bad it’s going to get or how long it’s going to last or how successful these social distancing actions are going to be in flattening the curve. What we do know is it’s not going to be over in a matter of days or even weeks.”

Hogan said the call to self-quarantine is based on the latest information and guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor also announced that he has asked President Donald Trump to declare Maryland a disaster area, making the state eligible for additional federal resources and money.

(This story will be updated.)

The Daily Record is providing free access to its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Maryland courts | Maryland General Assembly | Maryland’s response | Businesses adapt | More COVID-19 stories

NEW: Chart: Confirmed cases over time