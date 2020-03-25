Quantcast

Maryland MEP offering resources to help manufacturers during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) announced new platforms and programs Wednesday to help Maryland’s manufacturing community meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. MD MEP has been asked to identify Maryland manufacturers who are currently providing or have the capabilities to quickly develop and produce products, services and equipment to the medical supply ...

