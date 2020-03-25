Anonymous Maryland mom gives free food during pandemic

ANNAPOLIS — An anonymous Maryland mom has been leaving free bagged lunches outside a traffic stop everyday during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a sign by the lunches in Severna Park, a town north of Annapolis, the food is for “anyone who needs it,” The Capital Gazette reported.

“I will be leaving some healthy sack lunches on this table for you if you are hungry and need to eat,” the sign said. “Made with love by a neighborhood mom in a clean and sanitized kitchen.”

Kimberly Gussow, a resident of the town, grabbed some ham sandwiches, oranges, and fruit snacks for her two children Tuesday afternoon. Gussow, who is currently working from home, is trying to save money and make ends meet.

“I think it’s great everybody is stepping up to help out any way they can,” she said. “This might not be a good time but it forces everybody to slow down and reevaluate.”