Steven Kaplan | Mount Sinai Health System

Steven Kaplan, MD, FACS, director of Mount Sinai Health System’s Wellness Program for Men, was named chair of the American Urological Association (AUA) Office of Research. Kaplan will assume the role of chair-elect on June 1, 2020 and Chair on June 1, 2021.

As research chair, Kaplan will provide strategic oversight of the AUA Office of Research, as well as the research component of the Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the AUA. He will also work to advance research across the full spectrum of urologic disease, as well as increase and diversify funding opportunities worldwide. Further, he will also help to develop and implement new initiatives to facilitate the advancement of urologic research and reduce the burden of urologic disease.

Kaplan has been awarded five National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants and has received more than $13 million in research funding.

He serves as both member and/or chair of numerous study sections for the NIH and chaired the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Prostate Strategic Planning Committee. He currently serves as a member and past chair of the AUA Research Advocacy Committee and has served on the AUA Guidelines Panel for the development of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) clinical guideline. He was an AUA Research Scholar from 1988 to 1990 where he focused on identifying molecular markers and urodynamic parameters that herald bladder and prostate dysfunction. Kaplan was awarded the prestigious John K. Lattimer Award for Lifetime Achievement in Urology by the National Kidney Foundation in 2003.

