AgNovos Healthcare gets breakthrough designation for spine device

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2020

AgNovos Healthcare, a New York-based developer of medical technology products to treat the local effects of bone disease with manufacturing, research and development and corporate support services in Rockville, announced Thursday its newest investigational product, AGN1 Local Osteo-enhancement Procedure Small Volume Kit, has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...

