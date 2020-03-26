Quantcast

Ombudsman: Agencies should aim to respond to information requests

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2020

State and local agencies are adjusting to reduced in-office staffing and to remote work but are still receiving Maryland Public Information Act requests -- which they may not be able to process. PIA Ombudsman Lisa Kershner said her office has shifted to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is fielding questions and providing practical tips ...

