Emocha expands remote monitoring service for COVID-19-exposed health care professionals

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Baltimore-based emocha Mobile Health has implemented a remote monitoring service powered by human engagement to support health systems including Johns Hopkins Medicine and LifeBridge Health-affiliated hospitals. Emocha uses short, asynchronous video check-ins to identify, track and manage symptoms of health care professionals who have been exposed to COVID-19. Emocha supports and ...

