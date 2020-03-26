Quantcast

Hogan: Maryland receives federal disaster designation

By: Associated Press March 26, 2020

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland received a federal disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday night. "This declaration will help provide much-needed funding for state and local governments and nonprofits, and it will be another important step in Maryland's aggressive and coordinated response to COVID-19," Hogan said in a news release. Maryland received ...

