Joanne Sfakiyanudis | Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev announced Joanne Sfakiyanudis, CPA has joined the team as director of finance.

In her position, Joanne will play a key role managing Northeast Maglev’s accounting, tax, and internal process controls functions as it works to bring a high-speed rail solution to the Northeast Corridor using SCMAGLEV technology.

Joanne, an experienced finance professional, brings to Northeast Maglev nearly 25 years of valuable experience as a CPA for an array of private companies.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, she served as CFO and Controller for Smartlink, an Annapolis-based site development and staffing firm servicing the telecom industry.

From 2002 to 2012, Joanne served as controller for the Washington-based Primacy Companies, providing personal and business accounting for the restaurant group. She has previously held positions as assistant controller for The Bernstein Companies in Washington and as staff accountant for Wolpoff & Company in Baltimore.

