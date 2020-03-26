Kemia Himon | McDaniel College

Kemia Himon has been named director of financial aid at McDaniel College.

Throughout her career, she has worked in higher education financial aid departments, previously serving as the financial aid director at Arkansas Baptist College, a private, historically black liberal arts college in Little Rock, Arkansas.

At McDaniel, she oversees the college’s financial aid program of federal, state and institutional aid. More than 90 percent of students at McDaniel receive some type of financial assistance, and the college invests more than $40 million annually in need-based grants and merit scholarships to ensure that students from all kinds of financial backgrounds are able to experience a McDaniel education.

Under Himon’s leadership, every McDaniel student is now assigned to a specific financial aid staff member who will assist them throughout their four years at McDaniel.

