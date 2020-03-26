Quantcast

Maryland courts extend closure, restricted operations to May 1

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2020

Maryland courts will remain closed to the public until May 1, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera announced Wednesday in a new administrative order. Barbera had previously announced that courts would be closed for everything but emergency matters until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Maryland Judiciary to take further action to ...

