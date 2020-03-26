Quantcast

Md. biotech firms working together on coronavirus responses

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 26, 2020

Traditionally competitive life sciences companies in Maryland have begun to collaborate as they develop tests, therapies and vaccines for COVID-19. Several Maryland firms have said they are working on vaccines for the disease caused by the coronavirus, and other firms are working within research and development and the manufacturing supply chain. “The competitive barriers have fallen down,” ...

