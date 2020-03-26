Quantcast

Sagamore Spirit Distillery to produce hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2020

Sagamore Spirit is nearing the start of production of large quantities of antimicrobial hand sanitizer to help meet the urgent needs of health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland Rye distiller has procured materials sufficient to manufacture an initial 54,000 liters of hand sanitizer that will first ...

