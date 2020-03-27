Quantcast

CareFirst announces financial flexibility options during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) Friday announced financial flexibility for members and groups that are experiencing economic hardship. Customers can request a deferral of up to two months of premium with due amounts carried forward with no interest or penalty. The deferred premium would be satisfied over time through scheduled periodic payments. This helps those customers experiencing challenges ...

