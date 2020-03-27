Quantcast

NiSource Charitable Foundation donates $1M to COVID-19 relief

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020

The NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NiSource Inc., Friday announced it has committed to $1 million in donations to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) relief support across Maryland and its seven-state service territory. Funds will be distributed to local chapters of the American Red Cross in Maryland, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The money is intended to support the delivery ...

