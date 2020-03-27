Quantcast

Online mediation: The wheels of justice keep turning

By: Special to The Daily Record Jeff Trueman March 27, 2020

Many lawyers have expressed concerns to me about mediating online, worrying that it’s not as effective as mediating face to face. Although I was inclined to agree, I was willing to learn more about the technology. I spent time studying different platforms, practicing on them and talking to others who use them. But I maintained ...

