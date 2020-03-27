Quantcast

T. Rowe Price donates 130K N95 masks for COVID-19 relief

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price announced Friday it has donated more than 130,000 N95 masks to health care providers in Maryland and Colorado to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks were given to Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) in Baltimore as well as UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, ...

