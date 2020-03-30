Quantcast

Cigna waives customer cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment, increases virtual care capacity

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Insurer Cigna is waiving customer cost-sharing in Maryland for all COVID-19 treatment through May 31, company officials said Monday. The treatments that Cigna will cover for COVID-19 are those covered under Medicare or other applicable state regulations. The company will reimburse health care providers at Cigna's in-network rates or Medicare rates, as applicable. This policy applies to customers ...

