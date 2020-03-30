Quantcast

DOMINIC WHITEHEAD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Marijuana Dominic Whitehead, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. When he was arrested, Whitehead had no cocaine in his possession. He did have $257 in cash and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo