FAIR HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. v. ORANGE PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS, LLC.

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Contracts -- Unjust enrichment -- Restitution Orange Production Solutions, LLC (“OPS”), brought an action against Fair Hill International, Inc. (“Fair Hill”), seeking compensation for logistical work that it performed at an equestrian competition hosted by Fair Hill. After a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Cecil County found that Fair Hill had been unjustly enriched and ...

