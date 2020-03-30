Quantcast

JNH REALTY LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LLC, ET AL v. RICHARD TROTT, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Civil litigation -- Appeal before final judgment -- Dismissal After the plaintiffs in this case had already filed a second amended complaint, the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County dismissed their first amended complaint. The plaintiffs noted an appeal from the order dismissing the first amended complaint. Several weeks later, the court entered an order striking ...

