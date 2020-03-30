Quantcast

JOHN FAULKNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person In response to an anonymous tip, Baltimore City police officers recovered a gun from appellant John Faulkner’s person, and arrested him. After unsuccessfully moving to suppress the gun as the fruit of an illegal search, appellant entered a conditional guilty plea for possession of a ...

