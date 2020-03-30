Quantcast

JOSEPH PATRICK SOULE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Burden of proof Appellant, Joseph Patrick Soule, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County of second-degree murder and sentenced to thirty years’ incarceration. On appeal before this Court, we affirmed his conviction. Soule v. State, 2019 WL 290600, at *1 (Md. Ct. Spec. App. Jan. 23, 2019), ...

