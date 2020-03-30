Quantcast

Kaiser Permanente gives $1M, provides first injection of investigational vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Kaiser Permanente is contributing $1 million to 10 leading public health organizations and collaborating with CDC Foundation to strengthen the United States’ public health infrastructure and response systems to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to their contribution, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute gave the first injection of an investigational vaccine ...

