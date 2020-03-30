Quantcast

LIONEL OBRIAN LEE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Separate offenses This interlocutory appeal arises from a pending prosecution of Lionel Obrian Lee, appellant, in the Circuit Court for Charles County, on charges of child sexual abuse and third degree sexual offenses. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo