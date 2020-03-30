Quantcast

Often, the third argument’s the charm

By: Paul Mark Sandler March 30, 2020

To paraphrase former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Robert H. Jackson, all great lawyers present three arguments for each case: the one they prepare, the one they present, and the one they deliver silently in the car on the way home. Often, it is this third argument that is the best. There is a way ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo