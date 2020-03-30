Quantcast

University of Maryland raises more than $162k for Student Crisis Fund

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

In a time of crisis, the University of Maryland community—alumni, faculty, staff and more—came together to lend a helping hand to students struggling financially as a result of the unprecedented hit from COVID-19, raising more than $162,000 since launching a campaign for the university’s Student Crisis Fund on March 25. The UMD Student Crisis Fund provides ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo