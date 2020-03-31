Quantcast

Andrews Federal Credit Union assists members during pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020

Andrews Federal Credit Union is waiving penalty fees, providing loans, extensions and deferred payments for members that are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemnic. Some members of the Suitland-based financial institution may even qualify for a Relief Assistance Loan, which allows members to borrow up to $5,000 at 0% APR during the first 90 days. Members with existing loans ...

