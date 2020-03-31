Quantcast

Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests

By: Associated Press Dee-Ann Durbin March 31, 2020

Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years. Marriott said Tuesday approximately 5.2 million guests worldwide may have been affected. The information taken may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information for ...

