CFG Bank donates masks to Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020

CFG Bank, locally owned and operated, recently donated 80 masks to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, originally included in pandemic kits for CFG employees. With those employees now working remotely, CFG felt the masks would be better used protecting health care workers from COVID-19. Bill Wiedel, president of CFG Bank, said the bank is committed to ...

