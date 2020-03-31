FEATURED MOVER | Robin Somers, Broadmead Inc.

Robin R. Somers, NHA, CPASRM was named president and CEO of Broadmead Inc.

Somers has served the past five years as Broadmead’s chief operating officer. She came to Broadmead with more than two decades of experience in the senior living industry overseeing operations of adult day medical care, assisted living, comprehensive skilled nursing care and retirement communities.

Before coming to Broadmead, Somers was senior executive director with Fairhaven Continuing Care Retirement Center for eight years and an administrator at Keswick for a little more than seven years.

Established in 1979, Broadmead is a Life Plan Community with a long history of serving seniors in the Baltimore region. The 94-acre campus offers a full continuum of care including Garden Homes, future Hillside Homes, Taylor Assisted Living, Hallowell Comprehensive Care Center and two Centers of Excellence in Dementia and Health and Wellness.

ABOUT ROBIN SOMERS

Resides in:

Eldersburg (Carroll County) for 35 years

Education:

University of Maryland, Master of Social Work

If you had not chosen senior care as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I had not chosen senior care, I would have sought a profession in hospital administration. During my graduate program at the University of Maryland, I held an internship at Union Memorial Hospital in the ICU and PCU, working with patients who had dual diagnoses; acute medical diagnoses with a secondary mental health diagnosis. I found my role to be rewarding and I thrived in the hospital setting with the fast pace of the admission and discharge process.

Favorite vacation:

Without a doubt, favorite recent vacation was in Corolla, North Carolina, with my family of 18, sharing one home together.

When I want to relax, I …

Read. I am an avid reader and must fit time in to read at the end of each day.

Favorite movies:

My favorite movies are those with Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, and Annette Benning – classic and fun!

Favorite quotation:

“We must adjust to changing times, and still uphold to unchanging principles.”

