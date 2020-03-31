McCormick withdraws guidance amid sales declines over coronavirus

McCormick & Co.’s profit and dales fell during the firm’s first quarter, but the effects of COVID-19 were limited mostly to China as the Hunt Valley-based spice maker’s quarter ended Feb. 29, before most of the United States and Europe shut down to confront the global pandemic.

The firm also withdrew its future guidance, saying the situation was too uncertain during the pandemic to project the rest of the year

Adjusted operating income fell 2% compared to last year’s first quarter, with a 10% reduction directly attributed to the effects of COVID-19. Sales fell 2% compared to last year’s first quarter, with a 3% decline attributed to the virus.

The firm’s earnings per share also declined $0.03 from $1.11 for last year’s first quarter to $1.08.

“The global impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve daily,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “McCormick’s deepest sympathies go out to all who are affected by COVID-19 and we thank all those working to keep people safe through this crisis. At McCormick, we’re committed to maintaining critical food supply across all of our markets and supporting our communities. We are working through the challenges of today, while keeping our focus on the long- term goals, strategies and values that have made us so successful.”

